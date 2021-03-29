Skead home 'a total loss' after fire: Sudbury fire chief

Sudbury Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said a home in the community of Skead is a total loss following a Sunday night blaze.

Oshell said the fire is not being considered suspicious and that it started in the rear of the home on Poupore Road where the homeowner had some electrical equipment or tools on at the time.

The homeowner, and sole occupant, made the emergency call for help around 8 p.m. and was able to escape without injury.

Thirty-three firefighters responded to the call.

Oshell said the wintry weather was a factor in the time it took to extinguish the blaze as there is no hydrant system in Skead and the pump house pulls water from Lake Wanapitei. Crews also used fire hydrants from the airport.

Because the structure was a well-built home from the lumber days of Skead, Oshell said, firefighters had to bring in heavy equipment to remove the large pieces of timber to fully extinguish the flames.

Fire crews were at the scene until 3:30 a.m.

Oshell estimates the damage to be about $250,000.