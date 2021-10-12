'Skeletal remains' found in bushes by Surrey city workers
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
An investigation is underway following what was likely a shocking discovery made by city workers in Surrey.
Mounties said the workers were in an area near 152nd Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning when they uncovered what they believed to be human remains.
The skeletal remains were found in the bushes near a dyke where the workers were performing maintenance, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release.
Mounties were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. They have not publicly confirmed whether the remains are human, but said investigators including those with the BC Coroners Service are working on the case.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.