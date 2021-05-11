Skeletal remains found in Gorge Waterway under investigation: VicPD

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating skeletal human remains that were discovered in the Gorge Waterway earlier this year.

Police say the remains were found by recreational divers on Feb. 4. Police were called to the Gorge Waterway and the BC Coroners Service took possession of the remains.

The remains, which contain a partial human cranial bone, were initially believed to be archeological in nature.

However, after further testing by the BC Coroners Service, police say the remains are likely "historical" and not "ancient or archeological" in nature.

The Victoria Police Department's historical case review unit (HCR), the Saanich Police Dive Team and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the remains and are working to identify the person.

Victoria police say more information will be shared as the investigation progresses.