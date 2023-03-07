Sketch of Bragg Creek cross-country skiing assault suspect released

RCMP has released a composite sketch of the suspect in a February assault on a cross-country ski trail west of Calgary.

Officers were called to a trail in the Bragg Creek area on the afternoon of Feb. 25 for reports a skier had been attacked.

The offender fled the area prior to the arrival of police. The assault victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his undisclosed injuries.

On Tuesday, RCMP released the sketch of the suspect who is described as:

Having a light complexion;

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Having grey stubble;

Having an average build; and

Wearing a blue and white ski jacket and grey toque.

Anyone who recognizes the assault suspect or has information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers.