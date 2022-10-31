Sketch of Lethbridge robbery suspect released by police

Lethbridge police have released a sketch of a male suspect wanted in connection with a robbery involving a youth in late September.

Officials say police were called to investigate an incident that took place between 11 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the area of 13th Street and Third Avenue South.

A 17-year-old youth was walking in the vicinity with a man and a woman. The group proceeded into an alley, where the man attacked the youth and stole various items from him.

Both the male and female fled the scene on foot.

"The youth returned home and was later transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Lethbridge police said in a release.

Investigators have released a sketch of the male "in the hope the public may recognize him."

Anyone with information about this male, or about the robbery, is asked to contact the investigating officer directly, Const. Paolo Magliocco, at 403-327-2210, or by email at paolo.magliocco@lethbridgepolice.ca and reference file #22021344.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.