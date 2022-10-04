Sketch of suspect in Lethbridge sexual assault released

Lethbridge police are releasing new information about a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman late last month.

Police responded to a scene in the St. Edwards neighbourhood at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 after a woman told them an unknown male had sexually assaulted her.

"The male left the area and was last seen along St. Edwards Boulevard North," officials said in a release. "Police canvassed the area but the male was not located and continued efforts to identify him have been unsuccessful."

Lethbridge police have since released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as between 25 and 30 years old.

They say he was wearing black and red track pants, a white GAP hoodie with a blue and purple print, black socks and Adidas slip-on shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the subject or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.