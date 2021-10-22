Sketch released of suspect in Canada Day sexual assault in Calgary park
Calgary police has released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault reported in a park on Canada Day.
A woman was sitting near the Bow River, on the north side of Harvie Passage -— across from Pearce Estate Park — about 3 p.m. on July 1 when she was approached by a man she didn't know.
The man had sunscreen with him and began to apply it on her arms and thighs, without her consent. The victim got up and left the area.
The suspect is described as white, about 177 centimetres (5'10") tall with an average build.
He was wearing a tan-coloured baseball hat, black shorts and no shirt or shoes.
He also had a black mountain bike nearby.
Police say there was a delay in releasing the sketch as investigators worked with the victim to ensure it is as accurate as possible.
"We want to remind Calgarians that sexual touching without consent is sexual assault," police said,
"It has a lasting impact on the victim and can leave them feeling unsafe and vulnerable in public for many years after the incident."
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency numbers at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
