Ski hill arson causes $30,000 in damages
The Strathcona County Fire Department has confirmed that a fire at an east Edmonton ski hill was arson.
Sunridge Ski Area staff arrived Monday morning to find their deck destroyed by an overnight fire, causing $30,000 in damages. When they reviewed the security footage, they say they saw a man running away from the area.
Assistant general manager Randi-Lee Hopkins said they believe the act was random and devastating.
“It’s something that people loved here at Sunridge, so we’re definitely going to rebuild and make the most of this unfortunate situation.”
The deck was built during the first wave of COVID-19, giving visitors to the hill somewhere to sit and eat safely outside. It remained a selling point, said Hopkinson, and they plan to start rebuilding as soon as the investigation is finished. “Our weddings aren’t until August. We’re hoping we’ll have a new deck up and working by then. And hopefully a non-flammable one.”
The investigation is ongoing. Sunridge has posted to Instagram asking anyone with information to contact the Strathcona RCMP.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.