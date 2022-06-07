Ski hill arson causes $30,000 in damages

The Strathcona County Fire Department has confirmed that a fire at an east Edmonton ski hill was arson.

Sunridge Ski Area staff arrived Monday morning to find their deck destroyed by an overnight fire, causing $30,000 in damages. When they reviewed the security footage, they say they saw a man running away from the area.

Assistant general manager Randi-Lee Hopkins said they believe the act was random and devastating.

“It’s something that people loved here at Sunridge, so we’re definitely going to rebuild and make the most of this unfortunate situation.”

The deck was built during the first wave of COVID-19, giving visitors to the hill somewhere to sit and eat safely outside. It remained a selling point, said Hopkinson, and they plan to start rebuilding as soon as the investigation is finished. “Our weddings aren’t until August. We’re hoping we’ll have a new deck up and working by then. And hopefully a non-flammable one.”

The investigation is ongoing. Sunridge has posted to Instagram asking anyone with information to contact the Strathcona RCMP.