Ski hills and small business demand the removal of molecular testing requirements to spawn winter tourism

Alberta’s local ski hill operators are calling for changes to requirements that all visitors to Canada must undergo a molecular COVID-19 test 72 hours before their arrival.

Officials say this is deterring people from travelling to Canada, on the same day the United States reopened its land border to non-essential travel from Canada, for fully vaccinated Canadians.

“If the costs are $100 on either side of the border, it’s potentially a compelling reason for someone not to go,” said Pete Woods, president of the SkiBig3 in Banff.

SkiBig3 represent Lake Louise, Mount Norquay and Sunshine Village.

Currently, anyone aged four or older must take a molecular test, such as a PCR at their own cost, before coming to Canada, despite your vaccination status. Some tests can cost up to $200.

Woods believes with these added costs for a winter vacation, there could be a devastating impact on the industry, with hills opening last week.

“I think that is coupled with (the fact) that we’re just not seeing a lot of non-stop flights into Calgary,” he said.

He believes that could change if the government scrapped the requirement for the negative test result.

“These are linked. If we see the PCR test alleviated with this border opening then we will see air seats come back into Calgary and other key markets.”

BORDER OPENING

Monday marked the first time travellers could travel freely across the land border into the USA for nearly 21 months.

The tourism industry of Canada said it is hearing from small business that the test is wasting time and money as governments try to get the tourism sector back on its feet after more than 20 months of pandemic policies.

“It’s going to hold back a lot of Americans coming across the border,” said CEO Beth Potter.

“We’ve already seen that since August," she added. "The numbers coming across the border have not been what we had hoped to see.”

Canada began allowing visitors from the U.S. with full vaccine status and a negative test in August.

But health experts warn that testing will probably be in place for quite some time.

“Although it’s maybe inconvenient, because people have to get tested, it’s for our own good,” said developmental biologist Gosia Gasperowicz from the University of Calgary.

“The third wave was mostly done by (the) Alpha variant, the UK variant. It was a variant that was not formed here, it was imported here and it caused a huge outbreak and wave that cost many lives. The fourth wave was (the) Delta variant, so again it was something that came from abroad.”

Gasperowicz said the only way testing should be taken out of requirements is if COVID-19 is completely eradicated.

She said vaccine coverage wanes over time, creating a higher risk to be re-infected and serious consequences to your health.

NO PLANS TO CHANGE: HEALTH CANADA

Health Canada says it has no plans to change the testing requirements for visitors anytime soon.

“These border testing measures are a critical part of Canada’s COVID-19 surveillance strategy,” read a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“A pre-arrival molecular test is required in order to reduce, to the greatest extent possible, the importation of cases, the risks of transmission in transit, and risks to Canada’s domestic health care system.”

PHAC says antigen tests are not allowed, but officials are looking at whether or not to accept them in the future.

“As more evidence becomes available, and as the epidemiological situation improves in Canada and internationally, the Government of Canada will make appropriate and cautious adjustments to public health measures including border measures, with the first and foremost priority being the health and safety of Canadians,” read the statement.