Ski hills battle unusually mild weather as they open for the season

Not everyone wanted a green Christmas this year.

The unusual warm spell across northern Ontario means ski hills are having to work hard to make enough snow for the start of the season.

Laurentian Ski Hill in North Bay has had to battle weather challenges but has a few runs open. The warm weather isn’t keeping skiers and snowboarders away from the slopes.

"I had a season pass last year and we’re just trying to get back into the swing of things," said snowboarder Nick Corbeil.

The start of the season brings out new and experienced boarders looking to break in new boards and equipment.

"It's my first day ever trying it," said first-time skier Pierre Gagnon.

"So I wanted to come out and learn. I have my family here. They're all pros compared to me."

Mild weather caused some problems with keeping snow on the ground. But the hill did make enough snow to get the slopes ready for opening day.

“We were able to open up on Saturday the 23rd, the earliest in the last couple of years that we've been able to open," said ski hill general manager Madi Jamieson.

The ski hill is expecting another busy season and hopes to build on the success it saw last year.

Last season, it hosted Snow Wars, a snowboard and ski skills competition and a few competitions saw the slopes. Later in the season, it will host ski cross provincial championships.

"We're working on snowboard events and some events with Cheapskates," Jaimeson said.

Sudbury’s Adanac Ski Hill is open as of Dec. 26 and Mattawa's Antoine Mountain is scheduled to open Wednesday.

“Northern Ontario, we always expect cold temperatures to make snow," said Antoine Mountain marketing manager Sarina Goad.

"We wouldn’t be where we were or where we are without our great snowmaking team.”

As they strap on their skis and boards, these keeners are hoping for colder weather, which is certainly on its way.

“I just want to learn some new tricks and hang out with friends on the hill," added snowboarder Drayen Meyer.