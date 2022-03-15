Ski industry lost roughly $120 million during pandemic

With most COVID-19 restrictions now lifted and March Break in full swing, those in the ski industry are looking to put the past two years behind them as they try to regain some losses sustained during the pandemic.

The Ontario Snow Resorts Association president estimates the ski industry lost about $120 million over the past two years, and it's still calculating how long it will take to recover from the losses despite receiving support from various levels of government.

"It's been a challenge as it's been a challenge for everybody," says Kevin Nichol.

"Hospitality and tourism sectors were hit pretty hard, and we managed to get through with some of the government's support packages that were made available both federally and provincially," he says.

"So hitting this winter with being able to open fully outside has really, really helped us a lot, and we appreciate the opportunity to be able to welcome everyone back to our slopes and trails."

This time last year, resorts faced a downhill struggle after the province moved March Break into April, costing ski resorts a critical holiday stretch.

According to Nichol, a few resorts did struggle financially to stay afloat. Still, he says they were able to "rally within their communities," and none of Ontario's resorts became insolvent.

One resort chose not to reopen, which Nichol says was a choice made based on the restrictions from the pandemic and travel.

"Overall, the resiliency of our operators speaks volumes," he says.

"We're snow farmers essentially, so we're used to dealing with all kinds of challenges; typically, it's Mother Nature.

So this time around certainly was difficult, but we also recognized that it's been difficult for everybody, and so we're just happy to be back," he concludes.