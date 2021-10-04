Ski pass sales strong in B.C., but individual tickets sales have plummeted

The market for season passes at many ski resorts across B.C. has soared during pandemic shutdowns and the industry says that's a rare bright spot after the challenges of COVID-19.

Officials at Big White, near Kelowna, says pass sales last season were among the best ever for the resort, although individual ticket sales plummeted 80 per cent.

Canada West Ski Areas Association president Christopher Nicolson agrees that pass sales have been strong -- helping resorts near large urban areas such as Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary or Edmonton -- but he says passes generate much less revenue per day than a single-day ticket.

Nicolson says international visitors buy tour packages, rentals, lessons, expensive liquor, fancy meals and everything else that supports a ski resort and its economy -- and he warns pass sales could mask the overall, significant loss of revenue that will leave smaller, more remote resorts struggling until out-of-town visitors return.