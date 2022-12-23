Ski resorts close early due to winter storm and blizzard warnings
Skiers planning to head to the slopes despite the winter storm and blizzard warnings will have to get there soon, as resorts announced early closures Friday.
Snow Valley Resort says it will close at 4 p.m. and expects to reopen Saturday, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Horseshoe Resort says due to the high winds, and severe winter storm, operations will close at 4:30 p.m.
"This includes alpine chair lift operations, snow tubing, and trails from our Nordic Centre," the resort noted.
- Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
- Here are the latest road closures as winter storm hammers the region
Blue Mountain Resort plans to end the day at 4:30 p.m. due to the inclement weather, noting base lodges and attractions will also close.
Blue Mountain notes any pre-purchased lift tickets for night skiing Friday will be automatically refunded within 72 hours.
At Mount St. Louis Moonstone, night operations are cancelled.
The resort is open until 4 p.m. Friday, with no night skiing on Saturday.
