Ski resorts in limbo waiting on colder December temperatures

However, this season, Mother Nature hasn't been playing fair for many ski resorts across the region.

So far, Mount St. Louis Moonstone is the only ski resort open in Ontario south of the French River.

The mild December weather hasn't put a damper on operations at the Coldwater ski resort. It opened on Nov. 25 with 14 slopes, four lifts and one terrain park.

Meanwhile, several other resorts have yet to open, but officials say they are excited to have winter enthusiasts hit the slopes, and preparations are underway for the season ahead.

Horseshoe Resort's general manager, Jonathan Reid, said staff has taken advantage of every opportunity to make snow.

"We are very close to being able to open," he said in an email to CTV News. "If temperatures hold below -4 for Thursday and Friday night, we will try and open on Saturday."

Horseshoe invested $2.5 million on significant improvements at the hills, including installing increased snowmaking, night-skiing on-hill lighting, and technology upgrades for passes, rentals and activities.

"Our snowmaking team is on standby and ready when Mother Nature is," Reid added.

Snow Valley Ski Resort has been in a holding pattern for weeks, waiting for more snow and a dip in temperatures.

"In the first cold spell in November, the resort pumped out over three million gallons into many piles of now. There is not enough of a base to open yet, but with the forecasted temperatures coming Thursday night, we will fire snowmaking up again," said Snow Valley general manager John Ball.

Ball said they are aiming to open the weekend of the 17th.

At Blue Mountain Ski Resort, staff had hoped to be open this week, but "Mother Nature doesn't seem to be as cool as we were hoping she'd be about it," the resort's website states.

The resort is counting on a promising long-range forecast to welcome back skiers and snowboarders.

Last year, Blue Mountain opened its slopes on Dec. 10 and was able to stay operational for 120 days.

