Ski season arrives in Alberta as first resorts open for 2021-22 in Banff National Park

The snow in Calgary may have made a brief appearance last week but, with a little snow still in the mountains, Norquay and Lake Louise are now open for the 2021-22 ski season.

Norquay's Cascade Chair will open this weekend, as will the Glacier Chair at Lake Louise, providing skiers and snowboards their first runs of the fall.

And just like that, the ski season is off! I’m covering opening day at @MtNorquay with a bunch of diehards & I’m in my happy place. #yyc pic.twitter.com/0CszE3QSHK

In addition to ski and snowboard gear, guests are reminded to also bring along their face mask to comply with the mandatory pandemic-related policies of both hills.

Both resorts are participating in Alberta's restrictions exemption program and will be checking for proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

Vaccine passports are required throughout the mountain in Norquay, At Lake Louise, documents will not be checked at chairlifts, outdoor dining spaces, ticket kiosks or outdoor bathroom trailers.

Both hills will expand operations in the weeks to come as more wintry weather arrives.

