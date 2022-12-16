Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec

Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. opened for the season on Friday, as a winter storm delivered 20 to 30 cm of snow to the region.

"It was a bit of a stressful month with the weather up and down," said Erin Boucher, director at Camp Fortune.

"But winter finally came, everything is white. The cold weather came, we got to make snow. We are so excited to finally be open."

Boucher said by midday Friday, roughly 300 skiers had already ventured out to the hill despite treacherous roads.

"So this is a really strong opening for us," she said. "Usually we open with one run. Today, we have opened with two runs and a magic carpet."

Camp Fortune said they would be opening a third run and a second chairlift for Saturday.

In the Ottawa Valley, Calabogie Peaks has 30 per cent of their runs open, and is looking to capitalize on a second weekend open thanks to Mother Nature.

"I think we can expect to have 1,000 to 1,500 skier visits during the day," said Sean Ireland, ski school director at Calabogie Peaks.

"But with our lifts going, it will be good enough so you won't be waiting in line too long."

Ireland says if the snow from this storm stays, it will create the base for a successful season into 2023.

"Having this wet snow as a base is really good to get things started and then we can get more lighter, fluffier stuff on top," Ireland said Friday. "Having this heavier snow will eventually freeze when it gets colder. So having that ice layer insulates the ground from the rest of the snow."

Mount Pakenham is also heading into its second weekend of the season, with four of their 10 runs open this weekend, and officials having a more optimistic outlook than one week ago.

"This weekend to last weekend is a completely different thing," remarks Andrew Burns, director of operations at Mount Pakenham.

"The only snow we had on the ground was the stuff we made. So you were skiing beside grass."

Burns is hoping he can provide an extra present to those who wake up to ski passes under the tree on Christmas.

"We're going to be turning the snow guns back on on Monday. Hopefully have the whole hill open by Boxing Day."

Winter trails in Gatineau Park also open this Sunday for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snow biking.

