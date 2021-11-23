Skid Row, Warrant and Winger coming to Caesars Windsor in January

Caesars Windsor will be hosting three glam metal bands in January.

The Live to Rock Tour, featuring Skid Row, Warrant, and Winger hit the Colosseum stage at the casino on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

New Jersey band Skid Row hit the music scene in 1986. Their second album, Slave to the Grind, debuted at No. 1 and went multi-platinum. Their catalogue includes hit songs like “18 and Life”, “I Remember You”, and “Youth Gone Wild”.

Warrant gained international popularity with their double-platinum debut Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich. The power ballad “Heaven” reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former member of Alice Cooper’s band, bassist Kip Winger formed his own group in 1986, calling the band “Winger”. The group has two platinum albums with charting singles “Seventeen”, “Headed for a Heartbreak”, and “Miles Away.”

Tickets start at $28 Canadian and will go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 26.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in late November.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

All guests need to be fully vaccinated (plus 14 days) and provide proof of vaccination, along with proof of identification, to visit Caesars Windsor, including The Colosseum.

The casino’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic began is REO Speedwagon on Dec. 11. Other concerts include Alice Cooper (Jan. 27), Shinedown (Feb. 23), Slash (March 4) and Bachman Cummings (March 11).