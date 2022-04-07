Skier died in incident at Whistler Blackcomb, resort confirms
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
A man in his 30s died in an incident on Whistler Mountain this week, a spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed to CTV News.
The skier, who has been identified only as a 34-year-old, died Tuesday in what Vail Resorts called a "ski incident."
No further details have been provided on this incident other than it occurred at the base of the West Ridge ski run. It's a black diamond run, meaning advanced, located along what a map from Whistler Blackcomb designates as a "cliff area."
A spokesperson said the skier was pronounced dead "after emergency care and evaluation," and quoted COO Geoff Buchheister expressing Vail Resports' "deepest sympathy" to the man's family and friends.
