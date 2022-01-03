Skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North Shore

A skier who was caught up in an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain Monday survived with a broken leg, according to North Shore Rescue.

The volunteer search team managed to locate the injured skier in the early afternoon, but said a helicopter evacuation wasn't possible because of cloud conditions.

Instead, members had to help the skier to safety on the ground.

The rescue mission came days after the end of another record year for the team. North Shore Rescue had responded to 225 calls by Dec. 30, shattering the record of 151 calls recorded in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.