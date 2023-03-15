Skier sent to hospital after alleged assault on Mt. Washington

Investigators with the Comox Valley RCMP are hoping to identify a man who allegedly attacked another man while skiing on Mt. Washington last week.

Mounties say the assault occurred on March 8 around 2 p.m., and resulted in the victim being sent to hospital.

The victim told police that he was resting on the Whiskey Jack run when two other men came skiing down the hill.

One of the skiers hit the victim's skis, causing one of them to become upset.

The irate skier told the victim to move along on the ski run before proceeding to punch him in the face several times, tackle him to the ground, and head butt him, according to the RCMP.

The victim says the last time he saw the two other skiers was when they were skiing down the hill away from the area.

Police say the victim was able to snap a photo of the alleged attacker. Mounties are now looking to identify him.

"Investigators are looking to identify the male in the picture who has been described as being between 20-25 years old, approximately 5'8" tall, having light-coloured skin, and shoulder-length, dirty blond hair," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Mounties say the victim is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the man pictured above is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-3494.