Skiers and snowboarders enjoy one last ride for the season at Edmonton Ski Club

Snowboarders and skiers in our city were out for one last day on the slopes.

Sunday marked the last day the Edmonton Ski Club was open for the season.

For many on the hill, it was a chance to look back on an outdoor activity that mainly survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jared Hewko told CTV News Edmonton that while temperatures were above zero, the conditions were not too slushy and that he was able to still enjoy one last “perfect” day on the hill.

For him, snowboarding was one of the only activities he was able to do during the pandemic.

“Ski Club was great,” Hewko said. “They really did a good job following the protocols."

“It was a safe haven for a lot of the kids that live around here and us adults who like to ride as well.”

For Tyler Pollock, while his family skis and snowboards, this was the first season they became season pass holders. They enjoyed the hill twice a week.

“They’ve done a great job here to keep it open for as long as they have.

“It’s amazing to be able to come out and be able to look at Canada Geese while we are snowboarding.”

Other ski hills in the Edmonton area are scheduled to stay open during spring break.