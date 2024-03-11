Skiers buried in Kananaskis avalanche, Kelowna man killed

Alberta RCMP say one person was killed in an avalanche in Kananaskis over the weekend.

It happened east of Mount Engadine Lodge on The Tower peak in Kananaskis around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Canmore RCMP say two men were skiing in the backcountry when the avalanche occurred.

One of the men was able to escape by digging himself out of the snow, but the other was buried.

RCMP were notified of the avalanche just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Canmore RCMP, with the assistance of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, recovered and retrieved the body of the missing skier.

He has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kelowna, B.C.

A report on Avalanche Canada's website says the skier who triggered the avalanche was pushed into a tree and able to hold on.

Though they were overtaken by the snow and briefly buried, they were able to "self extricate" and began a transceiver search, locating the other skier.

They were able to dig their friend out, but the report indicates the friend was unresponsive and not breathing, and that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The report indicates the victim as wearing an avalanche balloon pack, but says it was not deployed during the event.

The skier who survived the avalanche left the scene to raise the alarm, descending without ski equipment (which was lost in the avalanche) and driving to cellphone range.