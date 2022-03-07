The afternoon update: Calgary's WX holding steady, warming for the weekend

UPDATE: The snow was right on time. Thanks as always, Tom, for providing such wonderful, colourful content:

Still #PAHUKING #Snow @SkiNakiska 10+cms so far #abstorm #ShareYourWeather #March2022 pic.twitter.com/mmDHohUEf0

Heaviest rates of snowfall for K-Country and the surrounding area are happening as I write this in the three o'clock hour, with a few exceptionally heavy areas:

Temperature-wise, we're steady and smooth sailing. Local snowfall totals are a pale reflection of last week's potential expectations here, with 2-3 cm possible over a 72-hour period, Weekend temps are still showing strong gains and melting weather.

Quite a bit has changed since the Friday forecast. The first piece of note: today's cold front picked up the pace. As such, Calgary will likely wrap up the high temperature around noon before we sink into a dip. Early on, strong west wind has played its part today, but the northerly shift will occur late morning, potentially bringing gusts to the 60 km/h mark.

Another pair of changes; the snowfall event associated with this, while still impactful, is now far more concentrated along the foothills, with some of those regions (K-Country, Crowsnest) under snowfall warnings:

SNOWFALL WARNING from Environment Canada: https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/wlD5iamDGf

The freeze from cold front will carry us out to Thursday before it begins to abate. Tonight, Tuesday and Thursday align with potential flurries, but as Calgary has often found this winter, we are on the outside looking in. By the end of the day tomorrow, you may need to pick up the shovel, if for a fleeting quantity of the white stuff.

After today's northern wind, gusts (and wind chills) will be somewhat unpleasant, but the coming gusts are unlikely to surpass the 40 km/h range.

Friday, our temperatures will experience a brief renaissance, and we'll be well above seasonal Saturday, by the early indicators.

As Calgary does.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -12 C

Tuesday

Scattered flurries, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -17 C

Wednesday

Early cloud, aft. sun

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: clear, low -18 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurry risk

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: snow, low -11 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Greg sent a beautiful photo to cap off our "Early March rime frost" collection:

Keep those pics coming! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.