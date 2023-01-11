'Skill is incredible for a guy his size'; Lightning excited about forward Justin Jackson

In Justin Jackson, the London Lightning think they may have signed the best Canadian player ever to suit up in the National Basketball League of Canada.

"Carl English may rip me for saying this," says Doug Plumb, head coach of the Lightning since 2019.

"I think like the stuff that he's been doing in the gym is incredible for a guy his size. How to shoot the ball, how he moves, how he passes. There was one point where he was the top ranked player, I believe in North America."

Jackson is practicing on a limited basis ahead of next week’s season opener as he recovers from an injury.

The Toronto native has been following the team and league from afar.

"One of my childhood best friends, Marcus Ottey played on his team last year so I've been invested," says Jackson, a former standout at the University of Maryland, and NBA Draft pick.

"It was amazing to see them win the championship last year. I just feel everything's coming full circle being able to get to play with him, it's just a great feeling."

Jackson has spent the last few seasons in the G-League, but has had consistent injury issues derail his on-court career.

"Ever since I was younger, my dream was to just play basketball in Canada," says Jackson.

"Whether it was high school, NBA or leagues like this the NBA. I just love playing at home, having my family, and my friends coming to see me in the stands. There is no better feeling than that."

In preparation for next week's opener, the Lightning are in the gym twice a day, and hungry for consecutive championships.

"We're looking to show it's not just a flash in the pan, and that this is sustained consistent excellence here in London," says Plumb.

The Lightning have proven they are the premier franchise in NBLC, winning five of the nine championships in league history.

A year ago, the four Ontario-based teams merged with the US-based TBL to get enough teams to have a season, and they'll do that again.

"I think from a talent standpoint, the league is as healthy as it's been," says Plumb.

"Obviously we'd like to see more teams be added, but Montreal is in the TBL this year and Newfoundland is in the TBL. That's kind of like a slow, I guess push to rejoin the NBL also, so let's see what happens."

The Lightning tip off the 30-game schedule Thursday January 19th against the Sudbury Five.