Skilled labour shortage a major problem for Timmins carpenters union

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 2586 is in urgent need of carpenters and carpenter apprentices to join its membership.

Chad Howson of Timmins is seriously considering taking the union up on the offer. Howson said he's worked in commercial construction in the past, on projects such as the breast wellness centre at the Timmins and District Hospital.

“You’re usually doing something different every day and you’re learning something new all the time and I like the challenge of, you know, learning all the things there is to learn about construction," he said.

He attended a job fair hosted by the union and Timmins Employment Options on a suggestion from his brother.

“I just heard good things from what my brother has been telling me and stuff," Howson said.

"It’s like a brotherhood basically. I mean, it’s good to get involved in that aspect."

A trainer with the union sat down with Howson to go over the details. Robert Rapp said Local 2586 covers a vast area, including cities and towns such as Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Sudbury and Cochrane.

“We’re pretty much a base for manpower ... and the companies that are signed ... call us for manpower," said Rapp.

"So we just send guys out ... as they need training, we provide it for them."

Officials with Timmins Employment Options said they expected the job fair would be helpful.

“It’s almost like the employment sector has been flipped on its head," said Michelle Boileau.

"Where instead of having being flooded by job seekers for work, it’s the other way around and so it’s actually quite exciting for our clients who are looking for work 'cause they have a lot of choices now."

Boileau and Rapp said it's an exciting time to work as a carpenter or in construction with several mines and hydro dams being built in the area.

People who missed the job fair can contact the Carpenters Union office in Azilda.