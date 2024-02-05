Skilled trades enrollment rising as new equipment arrives in Clinton

It’s taken several years, but more and more high school students are finally choosing a career in the skilled trades.

“We have more tech sections happening. We have more tech programs being invested in right now. We’re seeing more kids out in trades co-ops. Employees calling us looking for that one student that really wants to make a difference,” said Mark Flanagan, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program Lead for the Huron-Perth Catholic School Board.

To keep up with that growing demand for skilled trades skills, three state of the art CNC milling, lathe, and routing machines have just been installed at St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School in Clinton.

A much needed upgrade that is slowly happening at high schools across the province.

“I went into my high school machine shop in Burlington three years ago, and the equipment in that shop was the same equipment I used when I went there, and it was old then. It was like going into a museum,” said Dave Lewis, of the Canadian Tool and Machining Association.

Millions in provincial funds is being spent to try and fill the demand for skilled trades workers in Ontario. A grant submission from the Ontario’s tech teachers, in partnership with the Canadian Tool and Machining Association, has landed new equipment like these CNC machines in over 100 Ontario high schools.

“It means there are opportunities for students to learn first-hand the type of skills that are going to be needed for the jobs of today, and tomorrow,” said Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson, who was on hand for Monday’s CNC ribbon cutting in Clinton.

Learning on these state of the art machines will ready St. Anne’s students for jobs that are currently available in shops and factories across Huron County.

“All of our manufacturing businesses are growing, and the new technologies are coming into Huron County. So, the kids, by learning on this equipment, will already have a head start and be able to apply [these skills] and be employable right away,” said Gabby Parejo of the Huron Manufacturing Association.

Lewis said similar equipment was recently installed in Listowel as well, as skilled trades equipment upgrades sweep the province.

“Whether it’s apprenticeship, college, or university, these technology skills are well needed,” he said.