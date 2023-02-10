iHeartRadio

Skilled Trades job fair planned for WFCU Centre


WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

A local sports club is trying to get young people excited about the skilled trades.

The Windsor Express are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Students in Grade 7 to Grade 12 and their parents can explore careers in the trades industry.

Both public and private sector trades will be on hand.

