Skin infection warning in North Bay because of improper sterilization of piercing tools

Anyone who received a skin piercing in the last two years in North Bay is being warned that, depending on where they received the piercing, they could be at risk of an infection.

On Tuesday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit issued a notice of the risk of infection for anyone who received a piercing at Northern Tattoo Ink North Bay between June 30, 2021, and Nov. 30 of this year.

The business, also known as Northern Custom Tattoo Piercing, is located at 68 Lakeshore Dr.

“This notice is not directed to individuals who only received tattoos from this facility,” a news release said Tuesday.

“The health unit has identified improper sterilization of tools that do not meet public health standards, meaning the operator may have used tools and jewelry in their piercing practices that could pose health risks to the client.”

Bacteria from improperly sterilized tools can cause skin infections.

“In rare circumstances, they can spread blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and, to an even lesser extent, human immunodeficiency virus,” the release said.

“No infection or illness has been linked to this situation at this time.”

Anyone who received a piercing at the business in the last two years should speak to a health care provider about their risk of getting infected.

“Testing is free for Ontario residents with a health card (OHIP) number,” the health unit said.

“If you are not an Ontario resident or do not have an OHIP number, contact the health unit for more information.”

Additional information is available on the Health Unit’s website.

Affected individuals with questions can also call the health unit Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-707-1455. For information on local inspections, click here.