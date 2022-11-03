Skinner gets the start as Oilers try to extend winning streak against red-hot Devils

One way or another, a winning streak will end at Rogers Place Thursday night as two of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL meet in Edmonton.

The Oilers (7-3) have won five straight games and the New Jersey Devils (7-3) have won four in a row.

"This is going to be a high-quality hockey game and we better be prepared because if we're not, they can make you play," head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Edmonton is fourth in the league with 41 goals, the Devils are eighth with 36.

"They're playing really good, playing really fast. Good team, young team that wants to take that next step, so it'll be a good test for us," Zach Hyman said.

Hyman has eight points in his last five games playing on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. All three also get time on the league's second-best power play.

"It's kinda that road hockey mentality there of trying to find the open guy and that's something we've excelled at and talk about a lot," Hyman said.

Edmonton will start rookie goalie Stuart Skinner. He leads the league in save percentage, stopping over 95 per cent of the shots he's faced so far.

Oilers centre Ryan McLeod will see a familiar face on the other bench. Older brother Michael plays for the Devils. He has four points this season, one more than Ryan.

"He's been doing really well this year and hopefully we can bring him down tonight," Ryan said with a big smile. "We're both centres so hopefully we get a couple faceoffs against each other tonight. Should be a good test."

Oilers sniper Evander Kane missed the pregame skate. Woodcroft said it was a "maintenance morning" for him but is "likely playing."

The Oilers will honour former stars Ryan Smyth and Lee Fogolin before the game by officially inducting them into the Oilers Hall of Fame.

The game starts at 7 p.m.