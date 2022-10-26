Skinner gunning for first win as Oilers seek revenge on the road in St. Louis

He has great numbers so far, so Stuart Skinner isn't changing anything going into Wednesday's rematch against the Blues in St. Louis.

"Just playing the same game I've been playing ever since coming out of camp," Skinner said with a smile ahead of the game.

In one relief appearance and one start, the Edmonton Oilers backup has stopped 94 per cent of the shots he's faced and is averaging less than two goals against per game.

However, after the team lost 4-3 to Calgary and Skinner took a 4-2 loss to Buffalo last week, he's still looking for his first victory of the season.

"We have a firm belief that he's going to help us win the game," head coach Jay Woodcroft said of his goalie decision.

Woodcroft called Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blues a "tight-check fest." The team gave up one goal on the penalty kill and one into an empty net as Jack Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots.

"It was a good game for us to work through and certainly to get another crack at them tonight, so soon, I think is a good thing for us," Woodcroft said.

After starting the season with six straight home games, Skinner said the Oilers (3-3) hitting the road for games in St. Louis, Chicago and Calgary is a good thing. He spent most of last year with Bakersfield in the AHL.

"It's a huge part of getting closer with the guys, getting closer with your teammates, getting to know guys more….Go out for some nice dinners, eat some nice steaks," he said with a smile.

"Hopefully we get some big wins to keep it rolling here."

The Oilers play the Blues at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Edmonton's projected lineup tonight vs. St. Louis:



RNH - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Shore - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Murray - Bouchard

Niemelainen



Skinner#Oilers