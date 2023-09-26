Skip the checkout lines with Amazon technology at Calgary's Saddledome

It's going to be a bit easier for Calgary hockey fans to shop and then get to their seats before the puck drops at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment says one of its stores has been outfitted with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, a system which allows customers to skip the checkout line altogether during their shopping trip.

It's the first venue in Canada to be equipped with the technology, which officials say is much more convenient and boosts fan experience at the facility.

To use Just Walk Out, customers scan their debit or credit card at the entrance and go about their trip, picking up what they need, filling a virtual shopping cart.

When they're done, they can leave the store and the technology calculates their purchase total and charges their payment method.

"Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence, computer vision, and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in any retail environment," officials said in a release.

The store will be open for fans beginning Sept. 29, when the Flames host the Edmonton Oilers.