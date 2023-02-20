Skipping competition blends aerobics, dance, gymanstics and break-dancing - with a rope

There was a flurry of feet and ropes at a competition in south Calgary this weekend.

Competitive rope-skipping combines elements of aerobics, synchronized dance, gymnastics, and break dancing – with jump ropes.

The free event at Cardel Rec South gave crowds the opportunity to watch the fast-paced event with athletes competing in single and 'Double Dutch' events.

Provincial Jump Rope Competition this weekend Feb 18 & 19. Come check our some amazing athletes @GlobalCalgary @CTVCalgary @CTVSportsYYC @cbcsports @CBCCalgary @yycwhatson @SportCalgary @citynewscalgary @CalgarysChild @SUNSports @VirginRadioYYC @calgarysun @LucyTriesSports pic.twitter.com/3szoDLmplX

Advocates say competitive skipping is a fun and affordable sport.

"The easiest way to explain it is its rhythmic gymnastics but with a jump rope," said Hallie Borden, of the Calgary Skip Squad. "Different than normal sports (like) hockey or baseball – you're on a team, but it's (also) individual."