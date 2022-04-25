Skis, chainsaws and a Kermit lunchbox: The items up for grabs at WPS' unclaimed property auction

From lawnmowers to gun cases, over a hundred items are set to hit the virtual auction block as part of the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed property auction.

The online sale runs from May 3 to May 10 featuring unclaimed goods that are abandoned, seized or forfeited in court.

Among the items for sale this year, an “I Love Kermit” Lunch Box (handle missing), Cabelas sausage stuffer parts, a vintage radio and a theatre stage light.

The public is invited to make a bid through Associated Auto Auction Ltd.

WPS specifies all goods are sold “as is” without being tested or guaranteed.

“Bid accordingly as all sales are final,” the WPS notes on its website.