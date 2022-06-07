Skittles steps up to help stock Lethbridge rainbow house in candy

One of North America's most popular candy brands has teamed up with a Lethbridge family and their unique house to celebrate Pride.

Kim Siever and his family painted their house with the colours of the rainbow, to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and offered a free pack of Skittles candy to anyone who came by to take a selfie in front of the house.

They'd already received $250 in donations from the community to keep themselves stocked in candy, when Skittles reached out to Siever through Twitter.

Tripp & I stopped by the Rainbow house on this beautiful day to taste the joy & the @skittles that the Sievers @kim_siever are sharing with the community. Thank you for being so lovely & lighting up our city & our hearts �� ❤️���������� #yql #rainbowhouse pic.twitter.com/2NePRHrKoZ

Now, the candy company will be supplying the family with even more Skittles, to make sure than anyone who comes by can get a taste of the rainbow for the entire month of June.

With the official start of #Pride around the corner, SKITTLES has partnered with six talented artists within the LGBTQ+ community to create pack designs showing how they see the rainbow. Explore the art, and their stories, at https://t.co/DrIEYVDDMo pic.twitter.com/CVToin71gz