Skrillex to perform in Calgary at 2023 Badlands music festival
DJ and dubstep icon Skrillex will perform in Calgary this summer at the 2023 Badlands music festival.
The 10-day event coincides with the Calgary Stampede, running July 6- 16.
Skrillex, arguably best known for his 2011 EP Bangarang, is scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, recently released a two new sings titled Rumble and Way Back, and announced he's dropping a double album later this year.
He’s not the first act confirmed to be gracing the stage this year; Canadian dance duo Loud Luxury was previously announced.
The pair will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
This year, the Badlands festival tent will be located at 725 9th Ave. S.W.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by �� Badlands Music Festival �� (@badlandsmusicfest)
For more information and to buy tickets,visit BadlandsMusicfest.com.
