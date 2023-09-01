Sky-high flames after gas line struck
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Central Avenue near Wellington Street has reopened following a gas leak on Friday morning.
According to London fire, Enbridge shut off the gas and crews monitored air quality in nearby houses.
No injuries have been reported and the gas line was struck by a backhoe.
Central Avenue was previously closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.