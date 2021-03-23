Two seniors put on their parachutes for the experience of a lifetime.

Susan Wynn is 73, and Etta Hirtle is "90 years young" as she calls it. Both of them faced their fears and went skydiving for the first time.

It’s part of the We Are Young initiative. A Nova Scotian non-profit that aims to help seniors live out unfulfilled wishes. Through the program, anyone can nominate a senior, or even self-nominate. Past wishes include meeting Marilyn Dennis, driving a Zamboni at a Mooseheads game, and getting a tattoo.

This time, it’s skydiving.

"Skydiving is on my wish list because it's way out there," said Wynn. "It’s way up there!" she joked.

Though Wynn admitted she was feeling a bit anxious before getting on the plane, she looked calmer than you might expect – and found ways to reassure herself. "Hey, they’re doing it all the time – I’ll be okay," she said.

Susan Wynn as she interviewed just before getting on the plane. (Photo: We Are Young Foundation)

As for Hirtle, she says nothing can stop her.

"I’ve wanted to do it for a long time, but I was always kind of discouraged," she said. "But now – I have nobody to talk me out of it."

Her niece, Arlene, nominated her for the wish through the program. "I think she nominated me because she knows I’m silly enough to do it," Hirtle said with a laugh.

"I’m not nervous," said Hirtle, "I’ve done a lot of crazy things before." Wynn, on the other hand says this is by far the most extreme thing she’s ever done.

"Because of the situation we're in today, I wanted to be able to control something," said Wynn, almost tearing up. "I wanted to be able to jump out, to reach the ground safely. It just boosts my spirits."

Wynn adds that at 73, she feels like a "youngster" compared to Hirtle. "I guess we are young!" she said.

3,000 FEET HIGH

After hours of suspense, Hirtle and Wynn jumped out of the plane, and deployed their parachutes – with the help of a skydiving instructor.

How was it? "It was wonderful," said Wynn. "I said 'oh my god, I can see everything!'"

"If I could give words to anybody, I'd say do it now," said Hirtle, without a hint of visible doubt. "Before it’s too late."

Wynn says the experience left her feeling rejuvenated.

Etta Hirtle, immediately after landing from a plane. (Photo: We Are Young Foundation)

"I needed it," she said. "I needed a boost. I needed something different, I needed a jolt to bring me back – and it did."

She believes it’s not just skydiving that can have this effect.

"Do something exciting," said Wynn. "It may not be skydiving, but something outside of your comfort zone. Do it – you’ll come back a new person, refreshed, with the knowledge that you can do anything."

Ending on a lighter note: Wynn adds that she’ll never say she’s too old for something again.