Sky Zone and Carter's Oshkosh added to WECHU exposure list

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at two additional Windsor businesses.

WECHU has issued a potential exposure notice for anyone who was at the Carter's Oshkosh clothing store at 7201 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Aug. 26.

Another notice was issued for Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 7654 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Aug. 30 and 31, between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the location listed below on the identified dates to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.