SkyTrain delayed after man falls on tracks, police say

Vancouver SkyTrain passengers faced delays Wednesday afternoon as first responders rescued an injured person from the tracks near Main Street-Science World Station.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News in an email that a man had fallen from the platform onto the tracks and was injured.

"Trains were stopped while first responders worked to rescue him, and he is now receiving treatment," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said, adding that the extent of the man's injuries was unknown.

Addison referred additional questions to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, who had jurisdiction over the file because it happened at a SkyTrain station.

TransLink tweeted shortly after 4 p.m. that a "medical emergency" had suspended service between Waterfront and Commercial-Broadway stations.

The transit provider later changed this to a closure at Main Street-Science World, with Expo Line trains operating between Waterfront and Stadium-Chinatown and between Commercial-Broadway and points east. The Millennium and Canada lines were unaffected.

The disruption lasted less than an hour. Shortly after 4:45 p.m., TransLink tweeted that normal service had resumed.