SkyTrain Expo Line service resumes amid Vancouver ice storm

TransLink says the Expo Line SkyTrain has resumed operation at all stations after inclement weather caused the line to be shut down earlier in the afternoon.

The transit provider had warned ahead of the winter storm that riders should be prepared for considerable delays. In an update Friday afternoon, TransLink said service on the Expo Line had been suspended. The Millennium and Canada lines were also experiencing delays.

TransLink said bus bridges were in effect between Columbia and King George stations, as well as between Joyce and Metrotown stations.

The Millennium Line was not running between Lougheed and Burquitlam stations, and the Canada Line had no service between Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse stations, nor between Templeton and YVR Airport, the agency said.

An airport shuttle was operating between Templeton Station and the airport, according to TransLink.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the agency tweeted that service to the airport had resumed, but trains to Richmond-Brighouse were still not running.

The transit provider blamed the delays and shutdowns on "ice build-up" on SkyTrain guideways.

"We are doing everything possible to resume service as quickly as possible, but our strong advice to customers is to avoid travel at this time," it said in a statement.

TransLink said de-icer trains were being run through the system, and bus operator Coast Mountain Bus Company was rerouting buses to help people affected by SkyTrain disruptions.

On Thursday, as it prepared for the storm, TransLink said it had activated its snow plan and brought in extra staff.

Metro Vancouver was under a winter storm warning Friday as heavy snow was forecast to give way to freezing rain and then heavy rain.

Environment Canada warned that ice-clogged storm drains and melting snow made localized flooding "likely" as temperatures warmed Friday evening and Saturday.

The storm caused the closure of the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges due to concerns about ice bombs dropping onto vehicles.

The weather also extended travel woes at YVR, with 146 flights cancelled as of Friday morning, and further cancellations expected throughout the day.