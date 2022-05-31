SkyTrain service resumes after partial derailment damaged tracks, caused delays

After a frustrating day for commuters travelling between New Westminster and Surrey, SkyTrain service was fully restored Tuesday evening.

Crews have completed repairing a sectin of the SkyBridge that was damaged when a train became "partially dislodged" from the tracks Monday.

Trains were not running between Columbia and Scott Road stations, and riders were wanrned to expect delays while a bus bridge was in effect.

Extra staff and buses were deployed to help passengers navigate the disruption, and move them back and forth between SkyTrain stations.

TransLink said Monday's issue was caused by a failed switch, which partially derailed a train. One passenger posted video on social media showing riders being walked back to the station along the tracks.

Edward Wong told CTV News he heard a "loud bang and screeching sounds" shortly after their train departed from Scott Road Station.

"I immediately felt the train career to the right side," Wong said in an email. "We saw and smelled smoke coming from the back but there wasn't a fire."

Walking back on foot! pic.twitter.com/28kh9fmBcP

Wong said the passengers were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before attendants escorted them back to the SkyTrain platform. He said they could see "metal shavings" left on the track.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung