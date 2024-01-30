SkyTrain station reopened after medical emergency in New Westminster

A medical emergency that forced the closure of a SkyTrain station in New Westminster on Tuesday has been resolved, allowing service to return to normal.

TransLink announced the reopening of 22nd Street Station at around 1 p.m., approximately four hours after the incident was first reported.

Authorities have not provided any details on the medical emergency other than it happened near the station.

During the incident, TransLink initially suspended Expo Line service between the Edmonds and New Westminster stations, and set up a bus bridge to transport passengers between the stops. Trains were later allowed to pass through 22nd Street Station without stopping.

The Millennium Line and Canada Line were unaffected by the closure.

During service disruptions, TransLink recommends passengers use the online Trip Planner to find alternate routes.

Customers can also call the TransLink customer information desk at 604-953-3333.