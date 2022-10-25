Skyview Ranch drug bust yields semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and $10K
Two Calgary men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a Skyview Ranch home and three cars.
Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation into suspected drug activity began in June and culminated in the search of a home in the 4600 block of 128th Avenue N.E. on Oct. 13.
The search yielded:
- A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle;
- A GSG-16 drum magazine with a 110-round capacity;
- $10,000 in cash;
- Drug scales;
- Packaging materials; and,
- Seven cell phones.
Officers also searched three vehicles — an Infiniti G35, an Infiniti G37 and a BMW 3-series — in connection with the investigation and seized:
- A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with the serial number removed;
- Fifty grams of cocaine; and,
- A small amount of methamphetamine.
Two suspects — 21-year-old Teny Wang and 24-year-old Ruach Bang — were arrested and charged.
Wang's charges include:
- Trafficking of a controlled substance;
- Possession of a firearm with no licence;
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime;
- Improper storage of a firearm; and,
- Three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.
Bang has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.