Skyview Ranch drug bust yields semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and $10K


A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle seized during the Oct. 13 search of a home in Skyview Ranch as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (CPS)

Two Calgary men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a Skyview Ranch home and three cars.

Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation into suspected drug activity began in June and culminated in the search of a home in the 4600 block of 128th Avenue N.E. on Oct. 13.

The search yielded:

  • A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle;
  • A GSG-16 drum magazine with a 110-round capacity;
  • $10,000 in cash;
  • Drug scales;
  • Packaging materials; and,
  • Seven cell phones.

Officers also searched three vehicles — an Infiniti G35, an Infiniti G37 and a BMW 3-series — in connection with the investigation and seized:

  • A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with the serial number removed;
  • Fifty grams of cocaine; and,
  • A small amount of methamphetamine.

Two suspects — 21-year-old Teny Wang and 24-year-old Ruach Bang — were arrested and charged.

Wang's charges include:

  • Trafficking of a controlled substance;
  • Possession of a firearm with no licence;
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime;
  • Improper storage of a firearm; and,
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Bang has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

