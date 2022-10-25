Skyview Ranch drug bust yields semi-automatic rifle, cocaine and $10K

Two Calgary men face drug trafficking charges following a search of a Skyview Ranch home and three cars.

Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation into suspected drug activity began in June and culminated in the search of a home in the 4600 block of 128th Avenue N.E. on Oct. 13.

The search yielded:

A GSG-16 semi-auto rifle;

A GSG-16 drum magazine with a 110-round capacity;

$10,000 in cash;

Drug scales;

Packaging materials; and,

Seven cell phones.

Officers also searched three vehicles — an Infiniti G35, an Infiniti G37 and a BMW 3-series — in connection with the investigation and seized:

A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with the serial number removed;

Fifty grams of cocaine; and,

A small amount of methamphetamine.

Two suspects — 21-year-old Teny Wang and 24-year-old Ruach Bang — were arrested and charged.

Wang's charges include:

Trafficking of a controlled substance;

Possession of a firearm with no licence;

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Improper storage of a firearm; and,

Three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Bang has been charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.