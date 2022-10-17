iHeartRadio

Slain Granby girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit


The family of the Granby girl is demanding accountability from the numerous authorities that failed in the follow-up of the 7-year-old child, who died under troubling circumstances on April 30, 2019. A lawyer specializing in family law, Valérie Assouline, filed a lawsuit Monday morning at the Granby courthouse for some $3 million against youth protection and the local school service centre.
