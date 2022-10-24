'Slap in the face': Many N.S. parents disappointed as school staff strike forces children to stay home

Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.

More than 600 workers from the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (AVRCE) walked off the job Monday, and 160 workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education intend to follow suit Tuesday, according to the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

The strike action comes after more than a year of bargaining between NSGEU locals and the regional education centres, with wages being a key sticking point, according to the president of the NSGEU.

“The members are seeking the same wages for the same job throughout this region and throughout the province,” said Sandra Mullen in a recent interview.

She says teachers are paid the same throughout the province, but her members, including educational assistants, student support workers, library support workers and early childhood educators, are not.

“They do the work that supports the students’ education in the classroom,” said Mullen.

Michelle Williams, whose son works with an educational assistant, says if he can’t get support, he can’t go to school.

“He won’t be able to make it a full day,” said Williams.

Other children who rely on their services were given no choice by their schools but to stay home.

"So, we received a phone call last week saying, 'Unfortunately, your daughter is not welcome to come back to school next week,'" parent Hanna Butler told CTV News Monday.

Hanna's daughter, nine-year-old Milan Butler, receives help from an educational assistant in the classroom. With that assistant now on strike, Milan is forced to stay home.

"Then my daughter's expected to somehow navigate through her days with us. I mean, we're working as well, full-time," said Hanna. "It's more challenging than one can imagine."

Hannah says her daughter was making great progress with her teaching assistant, but now, there's not even virtual learning set up to help fill the gap

"I feel like it's a slap in the face, not only to teachers' assistants, but to parents like myself and especially the little kids who are missing out on their school and that support network," she said.

Thomas Veinot's six-year-old daughter, Mallory, relies on an educational assistant due to her Type 1 diabetes. The assistant helps monitor her health and provide insulin if needed.

Veinot doesn't understand why the Centre for Education didn't have a contingency plan ready.

"There doesn't seem to be a plan B. The plan is, keep your child home, you can look after this while this goes on for however long it does," he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Education insists there is no way to fill that gap for affected students.

"On a day-to-day basis... we wouldn't have the folks that have the skill set and would be able to support those students," explained Dave Jones, the executive director for the AVRCE.

Parent Gail Denman says she feels for everyone who will be impacted by the strike.

“I hate to see people go on strike to gain what they think is theirs,” said Denman. “From a parent point of view, and a teacher point of view, it’s going to be hard without them."

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Department of Education says both sides have worked hard and it is disappointing they have not come to an agreement, noting that the province respects and is committed to the collective bargaining process.

The regional education centres affected by the strike have cancelled pre-primary programs because of the labour action.

This comes after some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University hit the picket lines in Halifax last week, also because of wages.