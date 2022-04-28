Slashed tires and keyed cars prompts warning by High River RCMP

Following numerous reports of tires being slashed and vehicles being keyed in the southern Alberta town of High River over the last week, RCMP is asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

These incidents appear to have occurred during nighttime hours in several areas of town.

"High River has police officers working 24 hours a day to receive complaints and officers are happy to respond to your concerns or check out suspicious events as needed," read a release.

"We appreciate the help community members provide as it helps our officers direct their patrols."

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.