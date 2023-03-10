Sleep expert shares tips to navigating daylight saving time

Be it for kids or kids at heart, time changes can wreak havoc on our sleep schedules and moods.

But as Manitobans prepare to spring forward this weekend, a pediatric sleep specialist says there are ways to make the switch to daylight saving time a bit smoother.

Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“For parents of kids, this is usually the easier one between the two time changes. So I have a lot more parents that are much more relaxed about this time because the kids are not waking up super early on the clock,” said Joleen Dilk Salyn, a certified pediatric sleep consultant.

“For adults, it's harder on us.”

Still, Dilk Salyn says the time change can affect children, as their internal body clocks work to get aligned with a new schedule. This often manifests in kids’ behaviour, leading to a whole host of less than charming personality quirks like grumpiness, clinginess and crankiness.

Dilk Salyn said babies will often cry a lot longer and harder, while toddlers and preschoolers will be more hyper and energetic.

“Those are actually all signs that the child is overtired - they've missed kind of their optimum sleep window,” she said.

“The best thing that we can do is just the next day, keep their naps on track if they are still napping and pull the bedtime up just a little bit earlier.”

GEARING UP TO SPRING FORWARD

The pediatric sleep consultant said you can also prepare for the time change in the days leading up to it.

If families are able, they can move the child’s routine a little bit earlier by adjusting meal times, nap times and, of course, bed times.

The catch?

“That does mean we have to wake the child up a little bit earlier,” Dilk Salyn said.

It gives an advantage when the clocks move forward on Sunday and the child’s internal system has already adjusted to the new time.

Adults can do the same, she said.

“It helps our bodies manage that transition, especially come Monday morning.”