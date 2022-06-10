Sleeping family escapes house fire thanks to working smoke alarms
Officials credit working smoke alarms for alerting a sleeping family that their home was on fire.
Emergency crews responded to the call on 2nd Concession Road around 3 a.m. Friday in East Gwillimbury.
The family of eight safely escaped to their neighbour's house.
Officials say the family had attended Fire Prevention Week last year and received two new smoke alarms to install in their home, "which ultimately saved their lives."
"I can't stress enough how important it is for everyone to have working alarms on every floor of their home and outside of all sleeping areas," stated East Gwillimbury Fire Chief Rob McKenzie.
He noted the importance of having and practicing an escape plan, with two options to exit every room.
"Seconds count in an emergency, and following these simple tips can truly make a big impact when dealing with life and death situations."
