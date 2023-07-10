Sleeping in running vehicles leads to two separate people getting charged: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested one person and charged another after two separate incidents of individuals being found asleep in running cars.

Police say just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, a citizen reported a man was sleeping in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked near downtown.

Police found the man, spoke to him, and say the vehicle was reported missing almost a month ago and the plates didn't match.

Police add they found ID not matching the man's name, a financial card not matching his name, 0.27 grams of heroin, nearly 50 grams of cannabis, and other stolen items.

The 26-year-old from Brampton was arrested and hit with nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of possession of an identity document.

ANOTHER PERSON FOUND SLEEPING IN RUNNING VEHICLE

On Sunday around 3 p.m., police were told by a citizen once again that there was someone asleep in the driver's seat of a running vehicle. This time, the person was parked at a commercial lot near Paisley Road and Imperial Road.

Police found the woman, spoke to her, and say they found 21 grams of fentanyl, over 23 grams of crystal meth, and a digital scale in a fanny pack she was wearing.

The 25-year-old from York has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.