Sleeping man beaten with bat in downtown Kamloops, RCMP say

Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after a man who was sleeping outside was reportedly beaten with a bat in the city's downtown Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Seymour Street, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they heard yelling and saw a woman swing a bat. They also reported seeing a man holding something that appeared to be a weapon, according to Mounties.

“Officers located a victim who stated he had been sleeping on the stairs when he was struck and didn’t know who was responsible,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in the release.

“No notable injuries were reported.”

Police said the woman was seen getting into a vehicle, which fled "down the alley toward 5th Avenue."

Investigators later found a suspect vehicle abandoned near Riverside Park and seized a bat from inside, according to Mounties.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with information or video related to the incident to call them at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-22543.